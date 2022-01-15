Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Decreases By 54.7%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.67. 138,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,617. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 31.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.