Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Decreases By 54.7%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of TSI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.67. 138,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,617. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $5.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
