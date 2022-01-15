Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Decreases By 60.9%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $2,636,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 159.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 216,567 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 41.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 191,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

