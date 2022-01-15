Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Drops By 59.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 113,524 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

