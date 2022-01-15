Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Drops By 59.0%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $145,760. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 37,897.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

WHG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 10,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $162.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

