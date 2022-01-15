Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Expands By 113.2%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.88. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

