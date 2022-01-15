Short Interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Drops By 58.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 20,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,121,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in Yatsen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Yatsen stock remained flat at $$1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,295,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.