Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Down 54.4% in December

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SPGS remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,816,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,875,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $134,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

