Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 113.7% in December

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

BLCN opened at $41.49 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.