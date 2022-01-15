SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of SJW Group worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $40,684,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in SJW Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,175,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

