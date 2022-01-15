Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.89 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.