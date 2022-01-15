Skba Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands makes up about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kontoor Brands worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 176.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

