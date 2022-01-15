Skba Capital Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Lear stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.