Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 12,301 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

PHG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

