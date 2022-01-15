SnowSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $44,954.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00008775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.76 or 0.07691671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.64 or 0.99883994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008185 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

