SOMESING Price Up 4.1% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $148.76 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

