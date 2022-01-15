Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 834,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 565,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

