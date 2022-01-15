SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0214 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $607,767.72 and approximately $186,830.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00065608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00075002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.06 or 0.07682854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.16 or 0.99406336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008146 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

