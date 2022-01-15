SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.98 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

