SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $90.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85.

