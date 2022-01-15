SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.27 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

