Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00214199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044227 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.00458864 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00078248 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.