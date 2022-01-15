Splinterlands Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.26 or 0.07697841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.60 or 0.99679144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

