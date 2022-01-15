Stably USD (USDS) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $302,685.88 and approximately $42,625.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,251,949 coins and its circulating supply is 301,785 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

