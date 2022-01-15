Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $2.13

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00004942 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $46.02 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00201883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00215934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293,384,781 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

