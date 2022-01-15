Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0962 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $126.86 million and $17.22 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

