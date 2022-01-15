Stealth (XST) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Stealth has a market cap of $1.42 million and $683.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003300 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010455 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

