Strike (STRK) Price Tops $36.68 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Strike has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $36.68 or 0.00084809 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $113.24 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.74 or 0.07706026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,216.74 or 0.99926556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,087,215 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

