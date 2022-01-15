StrongHands Masternode Trading 51.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $326,600.26 and approximately $226.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00035625 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

StrongHands Masternode is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 3,422,851 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554,330 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands Masternode is https://reddit.com/r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes

