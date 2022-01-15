StrongHands Trading Up 5.4% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $387,811.99 and approximately $13.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,528,070,352 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

