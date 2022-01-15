SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SunOpta stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, reduced their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

