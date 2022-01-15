Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.81 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.