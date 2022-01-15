Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.44 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $38.44 million and $919,124.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.27 or 0.07709076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076196 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,347,465 coins and its circulating supply is 340,524,859 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.