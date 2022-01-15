SuperRare Trading Down 4.5% This Week (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $79.95 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.