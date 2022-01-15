SYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,388.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $4,388.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00324747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003134 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000159 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,475,075 coins and its circulating supply is 125,783,686 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

