Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $778.92 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $778.92 million and approximately $45.33 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00342207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,249,099 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.