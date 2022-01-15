Tachyon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.14 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $16.14 million and $3.89 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

