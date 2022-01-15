Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,861 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $325.75 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.