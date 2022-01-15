Telos Achieves Market Cap of $141.83 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Telos has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $141.83 million and $2.21 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

