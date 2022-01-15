TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Increased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,854 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of TELUS worth $55,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.