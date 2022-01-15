TEMCO Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and $111,096.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.19 or 0.07685820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,239.74 or 0.99764054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008301 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars.

