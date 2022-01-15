Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

