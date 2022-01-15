TENT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $96,515.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $499,920.71 and approximately $96,515.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00333054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00088642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00125012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002161 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002876 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.