Terracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $795,847.67 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $795,847.67 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,479.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00901667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00262017 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

