Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,049.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,058.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $870.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

