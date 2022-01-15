The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

