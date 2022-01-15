The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $38,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

