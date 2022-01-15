The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

