The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.89. 392,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,950. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

