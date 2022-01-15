Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TRI stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

