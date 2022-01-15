Throne Trading 37.4% Lower This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $163.26 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.08 or 0.07693643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,041.25 or 0.99890084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,534,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

